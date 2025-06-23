Insider Selling: Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Insider Sells 19,200,200 Shares of Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 19,200,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.26, for a total value of C$62,650,252.60.

Discovery Silver Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:DSV traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.33. 392,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$644.74 million and a PE ratio of -34.35. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DSV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery Silver from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. National Bankshares set a C$4.00 price target on Discovery Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

About Discovery Silver

(Get Free Report)

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.