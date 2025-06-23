Cyr Financial Inc. Purchases 431 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Cyr Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cyr Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $494.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.56.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

