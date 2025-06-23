Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

