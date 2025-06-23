HWG Holdings LP Invests $31,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 1,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $18,252,574.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 321,774 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,704.62. The trade was a 27.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $39,281,220.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,854,038.83. This represents a 41.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,736 shares of company stock worth $139,837,528 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $199.24 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.08. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 113.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

