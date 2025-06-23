Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s 5th Largest Position

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after purchasing an additional 585,657 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,630.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 281,282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

