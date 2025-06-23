Eagle Strategies LLC Buys 257 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 1,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $23,567,838.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,564,964.44. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $16,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,543,516 shares in the company, valued at $586,132,981.56. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,736 shares of company stock worth $139,837,528 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $199.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $208.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

