Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 18,109 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,109 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $578,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,591,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $596.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

