iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 209.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,050 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after buying an additional 64,413 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 850,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after buying an additional 35,924 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

