Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 414 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $403.17 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

