Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Buys 192 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

IWF stock opened at $403.17 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.91 and its 200-day moving average is $389.74. The firm has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

