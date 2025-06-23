Best Biotech Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 22nd

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Danaher are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that specialize in using biological processes, organisms or systems to develop products such as drugs, diagnostic tools and agricultural solutions. Investors in these stocks typically face heightened risk and volatility, since a company’s value often hinges on the success or failure of clinical trials and regulatory approvals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $185.16. 12,149,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,244,176. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.70. The stock has a market cap of $327.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO traded up $4.75 on Friday, hitting $397.31. 3,760,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,727. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.56. The stock has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $196.23. 6,548,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,584. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.51. The stock has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

