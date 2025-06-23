Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,231.49 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,262.81. The stock has a market cap of $524.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,150.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,012.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

