Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 665 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

