Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Has $17.38 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 9.9% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in TJX Companies by 30.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 32,963 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,313 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in TJX Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $123.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.