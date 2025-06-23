M3 Advisory Group LLC Sells 294 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M3 Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cfra Research upgraded Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 price objective (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,231.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,150.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,012.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,262.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

