MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $11.34. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 68,159 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.