AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

AU Optronics Corp (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $5.07. AU Optronics shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 114 shares.

AU Optronics Stock Up 3.4%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.52.

About AU Optronics

(Get Free Report)

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.