Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) vs. Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Critical Comparison

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) and Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland’s and Haverty Furniture Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland’s -6.06% N/A -8.47% Haverty Furniture Companies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kirkland’s and Haverty Furniture Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland’s 0 0 1 1 3.50 Haverty Furniture Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Kirkland’s currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 314.75%. Given Kirkland’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kirkland’s is more favorable than Haverty Furniture Companies.

This table compares Kirkland’s and Haverty Furniture Companies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland’s $441.36 million 0.06 -$23.13 million ($1.73) -0.63 Haverty Furniture Companies $722.90 million 0.45 $20.35 million $1.26 16.01

Haverty Furniture Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Kirkland’s. Kirkland’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haverty Furniture Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Kirkland’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kirkland’s has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haverty Furniture Companies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Haverty Furniture Companies beats Kirkland’s on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet, and Kirkland Collection names. It also operates an e-commerce website, kirklands.com. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its Website. As of February 23, 2021, it operated 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

