Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) and Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Financial Analysis

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) and Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Air Products and Chemicals and Resonac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Products and Chemicals 12.76% 15.48% 7.06% Resonac 2.40% 8.34% 2.56%

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Air Products and Chemicals has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonac has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Air Products and Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $7.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Resonac pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Air Products and Chemicals pays out 104.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Resonac pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years. Resonac is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Air Products and Chemicals and Resonac, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Products and Chemicals 1 5 11 1 2.67 Resonac 0 0 0 1 4.00

Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus target price of $332.41, suggesting a potential upside of 22.67%. Given Air Products and Chemicals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Air Products and Chemicals is more favorable than Resonac.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air Products and Chemicals and Resonac”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Products and Chemicals $12.10 billion 4.98 $3.83 billion $6.88 39.39 Resonac $8.78 billion 0.45 $350.37 million $1.08 19.90

Air Products and Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than Resonac. Resonac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air Products and Chemicals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Air Products and Chemicals beats Resonac on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Resonac

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Semiconductor and Electronic Materials, Mobility, Innovation Enabling Materials, and Chemicals segments. The company offers gases and solvents, abatement systems and surface treatments, CMP slurries, and anti-charging materials; semiconductor-related materials, display and sensor-related materials, and films; base and photosensitive materials for PWBs; hard disks, SiCs, and optical semiconductors for use as electronic device components; and molded plastics/sheet-formed, powder metal, and aluminum products for automotives. It also provides lithium-ion batteries and mechanical carbon; ceramics, resins, cosmetic ingredients/medicinal additives, monomers, adhesives, tapes, and chromatography products; and elastomers. In addition, the company offers polyimides; HD media; friction materials; aluminum gravity casting products; packaging/containers for food, medicine, and electronics; electrical insulating epoxy resin molded products; zipper bags and tapes; titanium oxide and alumina; and elastic polishing grindstone. Further, it provides polypropylene and polyethylene; liquefied carbon dioxide, dry ice, and gas-related equipment; liquefied oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; molecular sieve; graphite electrodes; plasters, fireproofing pipes, and wall sidings; cement and moisture removal sheets; industrial materials; and FRP, coated sand, and separating mediums. Additionally, the company engages in the contract development and manufacturing of regenerative medicines; leasing of personal computers and other business equipment; outsourcing of salary, welfare, and finance-related business; and synthesis, analysis, and SDS preparation services. The company was formerly known as Showa Denko K.K. and changed its name to Resonac Holdings Corporation in January 2023. Resonac Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

