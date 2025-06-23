American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.96 and last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 115738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,795,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,373,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,923,000 after purchasing an additional 134,822 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1,543.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 350.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,310,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after buying an additional 94,925 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Stories

