Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $294.76 and last traded at $292.24, with a volume of 105033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Talen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.33.

The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.99 and a 200-day moving average of $221.49.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 310.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Talen Energy by 179.0% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

