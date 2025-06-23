Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.50 and last traded at C$29.07, with a volume of 591420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Canada raised Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Henri Louis Gonin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.72, for a total transaction of C$27,720.55. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

