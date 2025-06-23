Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.02, but opened at $40.63. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 3,224,977 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,026,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $534.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.45) by $3.79. As a group, analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

