Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.69 and last traded at $48.01, with a volume of 368744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Get Copart alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CPRT

Copart Stock Down 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,230.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,494,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Copart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,334 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Copart by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Tsai Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.