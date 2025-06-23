Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Verus Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Verus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 6.3% of Verus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Verus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $72.88 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

