Verus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Verus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Verus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Verus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,539,000 after buying an additional 9,313,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after buying an additional 874,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,721,000 after acquiring an additional 317,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,748,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

