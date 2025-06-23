Chapin Davis Inc. Has $555,000 Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $205.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $575.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $216.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.74.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

