Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,579,000 after acquiring an additional 195,204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

