Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IWD opened at $189.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

