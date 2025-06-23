Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 180 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $198.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.60.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

