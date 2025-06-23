Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 957 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $285.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.98 and a 200 day moving average of $333.51. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $273.19 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. This represents a 18.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

