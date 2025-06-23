Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,278 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $129.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

