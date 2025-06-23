Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $310.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $212.12 and a one year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

