Aclaris Therapeutics’ (ACRS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 481.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACRS. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 487,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,485. The stock has a market cap of $148.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.41. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 732.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $23,876,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,044,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,573,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 6,204,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after buying an additional 3,450,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,985,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

