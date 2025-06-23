Maxim Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Euroseas

Euroseas Stock Up 1.1%

ESEA stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The shipping company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.41. Euroseas had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $54.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Euroseas will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 661.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Euroseas by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Novem Group bought a new position in Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Euroseas by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euroseas

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.