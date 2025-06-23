First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) vs. Heartland BancCorp. (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Head to Head Review

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) and Heartland BancCorp. (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp. has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Heartland BancCorp. pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 89.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Heartland BancCorp. pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Interstate BancSystem 14.93% 6.57% 0.74% Heartland BancCorp. 17.00% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Interstate BancSystem and Heartland BancCorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares First Interstate BancSystem and Heartland BancCorp.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Interstate BancSystem $1.48 billion 1.90 $226.00 million $2.11 12.73 Heartland BancCorp. $119.21 million 2.74 $20.26 million $9.76 16.39

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp.. First Interstate BancSystem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Heartland BancCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Interstate BancSystem and Heartland BancCorp., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Interstate BancSystem 2 2 3 0 2.14 Heartland BancCorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.30%. Heartland BancCorp. has a consensus target price of $145.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.38%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp..

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem beats Heartland BancCorp. on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company also offers real estate loans comprising commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans comprising direct personal loans, credit card loans and lines of credit, and indirect loans; variable and fixed rate commercial loans for small and medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and service businesses for working capital needs and business expansions; and agricultural loans. In addition, it provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Further, the company offers marketing, credit review, loan servicing, credit cards issuance and servicing, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, loan collection services, other operational, and specialized staff support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, education, governmental services, healthcare, hospitality, housing, professional services, real estate development, retail, technology, tourism, and wholesale trade. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

About Heartland BancCorp.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services. In addition, the company offers online banking, treasury management, credit and debit card, and mobile wallet services. Further, it provides education planning, insurance, wealth management, and retirement planning services. Heartland BancCorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

