Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Sell Rating from Guggenheim

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential downside of 50.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.58.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $32.15 on Monday, hitting $354.31. The company had a trading volume of 69,109,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,070,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

