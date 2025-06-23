Scharf Investments LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 578,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.7% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $57,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 14,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $211.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.73.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

