Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Boosted by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.35, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,383.70. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 819,134 shares of company stock valued at $157,921,449. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $249.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.09.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

