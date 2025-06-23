SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $190.73 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.83 and its 200 day moving average is $192.51. The company has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

