Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $128.30 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

