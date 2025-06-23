Inlight Wealth Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,512.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $249.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 819,134 shares of company stock valued at $157,921,449 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

