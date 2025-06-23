iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.6% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $596.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $585.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

