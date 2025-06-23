Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.8% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,667,000 after purchasing an additional 134,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,989,000 after buying an additional 318,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:LMT opened at $470.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.91. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

