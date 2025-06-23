Stiles Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,557,000 after acquiring an additional 59,597 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,667,000 after acquiring an additional 134,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,989,000 after acquiring an additional 318,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $470.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $471.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.91. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.