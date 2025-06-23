Park Capital Management LLC WI Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Park Capital Management LLC WI boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $596.66 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $576.75 and a 200-day moving average of $582.66. The firm has a market cap of $585.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.