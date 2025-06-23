Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is M3 Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.4% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after buying an additional 568,120 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $526.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $500.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.16. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

