Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $12.60 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.5% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,459,385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 25,841.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,284 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,951,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE ABBV opened at $185.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.19 and its 200 day moving average is $187.78.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

