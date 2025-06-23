Amarillo National Bank Sells 554 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth $24,472,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $68.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

