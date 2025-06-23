Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,070 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,739,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,553,035,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 672,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after purchasing an additional 696,172 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Price Performance
Adobe stock opened at $376.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.67 and a 200-day moving average of $415.50.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
